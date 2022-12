Not Available

A documentary film that offers a candid look into the daily life of the world’s northernmost commercial permaculture farm through the eyes of the people who live and work there. Located at 59°N in rural Sweden, Ridgedale Permaculture is a 10-hectare farm that integrates several enterprises while offering an example of how holistic design can help pave the way to a new model of food production that is small-scale, profitable and regenerative for the land.