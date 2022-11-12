Not Available

Webyoung is proud to present Grad Girls. Who hasn't been primed to expect certain delights at the end of high school? The general goal most teens have is to lose their virginity, but these budding beauties aren't interested in boys. Ariana needs a way to become part of the team, and she uses seduction to get Back On Top. Others have personal insecurities that their best friends admire, and help them get through with a warm and wet shaved pussy licking. Kenna James and her step sister Tara Morgan have been stood up for the prom so when they get impatient, they help each other with the task of becoming women. Marley and Kylie have had crushes on one another, so when the big graduation party goes in a a direction they didn't expect, they make up for it by taking each others' precious virginity.