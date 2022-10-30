Not Available

“Carefully positioned, the camera begins on a single frame, the shutter held open, and then is imperceptibly increased in speed, quickening the frame rate and thus changing the exposure time for each successive frame, which slowly produces a visible moving image whose speed eventually falls into step with real time. For a film whose title describes the relatively simple mechanism used to create it, Gradual Speed ushers a series of startling transfigurations which brilliantly engage with the extended time spent with people, animals, events and objects in whose company the filmmaker sketches larger concerns of love, fixity, representation and loss.” — Julie Murray