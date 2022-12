Not Available

Bob Bryan returns with a seventh anthology of his spoken-word performance series, capturing the cultural, social and emotional expression of 15 gifted poets who represent a cross-section of philosophies and styles. Poets Eric Haber, GaKnew Roxwel, Common Ground, Rachel Kann, Tim'm T. West and others tackle subjects ranging from racial and gender repression to artistic freedom and the influence of hip-hop on modern culture (and their own work).