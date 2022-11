Not Available

Armed with only a video camera and his unique brand of humor, comedian and television personality Graham Elwood (host of USA Network's "Strip Poker") travels to one of the least-funniest places on earth -- a war-torn Middle East -- to deliver laughs to the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. Filmed over the course of two visits, one in 2004 and another in 2006, this hilarious program also includes unforgettable interviews with U.S. soldiers.