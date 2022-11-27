Graham Parker & The Rumour: Live At Rockpalast 1978 + 1980

Not Available

At last! The legendary Rockpalast-concerts of Graham Parker remastered on 2 DVDs! Graham Parker has hold onto his reputation as one of the most important singer-songwriters for more than 30 years. Together with The Rumour , Graham Parker gave two shows at the Rockpalast. The second appearance at Grugahalle, Esssen was in 1980, where Parker opened the 7th legendary Rockpalast-Night. This time Nicky Hopkins sat in at the piano (famous for his works with The Beatles and Rolling Stones). A historical event!