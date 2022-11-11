Not Available

Widower Shankar lives a middle-class lifestyle in India along with daughters, Sudha and Guddiya, and son, Rakesh, and makes a living working as a Cashier in a bank. He is very friendly with his neighbor, Karim, who lives by himself. Sudha has fallen in love with Captain Deepak Verma, a Pilot, the only child of widower Colonel Verma, and he arranges their marriage. Before even the engagement could take place, Shankar confesses to stealing ten thousand rupees from the bank to help a deserving customer, he is arrested, tried in Court, and sentenced to 3 years in jail. He is then subsequently transferred to a jail in Nasik but keeps in touch with his children by writing letters through Karim. Karim takes it upon himself to assist this family, but the earnings are not enough and Sudha as well as Rakesh find employment.