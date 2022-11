Not Available

Experimental film by Chicago filmmaker JoAnn Elam (1949-2009). Altered lyrics to the song "Chains" sit atop animated images of grains. Exact date of production unknown. "Chains" was composed by the Brill Building husband-and-wife songwriting team Gerry Goffin and Carole King and was a major hit for Little Eva's backing singers, The Cookies (#17 U.S. Pop, #7 R&B), and later covered & popularized by The Beatles.