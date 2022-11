Not Available

In this delectable documentary, Gerald Passedat invites viewers into his magnificent kitchen while he prepares sumptuous creations such as la paire de tarte Réglisse and la bouille-abaisse. Guiding his internationally renowned restaurant, Le Petit Nice, to three Michelin stars -- France's highest restaurant rating -- the master chef has forged a reputation as one of the world's most adventurous and innovative chefs.