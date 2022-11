Not Available

Salwa lives happily with her fiancé, but on the wedding night she suffers a psychological trauma, as the husband dies in a car accident, and Salwa escapes death, days pass and the girl does not forget the accident until she is surprised that her husband has not died, when she meets Farid, who is similar to her husband, and deals with him However, as her husband, Farid tries to convince her of the truth, but she is not at all convinced.