Gramberg's Military Hospital

"During the Balkan Wars in 1912 and 1913, military hospitals for wounded soldiers were opened in all bigger towns in Serbia. Most hospitals were in Belgrade where several thousand wounded soldiers were treated...The last XXXIV emergency hospital was located in a onetime tavern Smutnikovac at the Topcider hill. The owner of the private hospital was the industrialist, banker and philanthropist Djordje Vajfert and it was run by his nephew, the lawyer and industrialist Ferdinand Gramberg." Yugoslav Cinematheque