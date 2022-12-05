Γράμμα από τον Πόντο

Not Available

The family of Giannis Anastasiadis, leaves the village of Aydoğdu in Pontus and takes the road of refuge, at the end of 1919, while his father has already perished in the forced labor camps. The family scatters like the dust of Anatolia. His sisters, Kerekia and Victoria, die of typhus. John and Isaac, are separated in 1919 and do not see each other for more than 60 years. John comes to Greece, but he never stops looking for his brother and writing letters to him. After many attempts, a Turkish Wali delivers the letter of John to Isaac and then the road opens, so that the two brothers can meet again.