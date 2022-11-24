Γράμμος Βίτσι

Not Available

During the German Occupation, two brothers, Takis and Christos, fight the invaders with great ferocity. Both of them belong to resistance groups – different ones. After the withdrawal of the Germans, the two brothers find themselves in rival camps. One is a captain of ELAS (Greek People’s Liberation Army) and the other one a captain in the Greek army. In the attempt by ELAS to seize the Makrygiannis Gendarmerie Regiment, one of the brothers is killed. A little before the Civil War breaks out, the other brother is transferred to Florina. There, the heroes will experience the tragic events of the Civil War, until the complete collapse of the partisans on the ridges of Mt. Grammos.