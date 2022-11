Not Available

Grampa Munster hosts a collection of 8 cartoon shorts in another halloween "Spook-tac-ular". 1. "I Don't Scare" (1956) 2. "The Friendly Ghost" (1935) 3. "Magic Mummy" (1933) 4. "The Raven" (1942) 5. "Gypped In Egypt" (1930) 6. "Is My Palm Read?" (1933)