Grand Canyon Trail

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Republic Pictures

Sintown is just a deserted ghost town until Vanerpool starts looking for silver. Cookie and Roy's partners put $20,000 into the business only to find that the mine is worthless and Vanerpool is bankrupt. Carol comes out to look for silver to save the company, but does not know that their engineer, named Regan, is crooked and wants all the silver for himself. But only Old Ed knows where the mother lode is located.

Cast

Roy RogersRoy Rogers
Jane FrazeeCarol Martin aka Carol Vanderpool
Andy DevineCookie Bullfincher
Robert LivingstonBill Regan
Roy BarcroftDave Williams (Regan Henchman)
Charles ColemanJ. Malcolm Vanderpool

