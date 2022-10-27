Not Available

Grand Champion

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TriStar Pictures

'Grand Champion' weaves the tale of a spunky young boy named Buddy and his prize-winning calf, Hokey, as they climb from the underdog position and up through the ranks of several Texas stock shows to ultimately win the coveted title of Grand Champion. People from all walks of life help Buddy and Hokey make their way across Texas by cheering them on to a toe-tapping surprise ending. Written by Sujit R. Varma

Cast

Natalie MainesFiona
Eloise DeJoriaMitzi
Bruce WillisMr. Blandford
Julia RobertsJolene
George StraitHimself
Emma RobertsSister

