Not Available

'Grand Champion' weaves the tale of a spunky young boy named Buddy and his prize-winning calf, Hokey, as they climb from the underdog position and up through the ranks of several Texas stock shows to ultimately win the coveted title of Grand Champion. People from all walks of life help Buddy and Hokey make their way across Texas by cheering them on to a toe-tapping surprise ending. Written by Sujit R. Varma