1982

Grand Hotel Excelsior

  • Comedy

Director

Director

Screenwriter

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 5th, 1982

Studio

Intercapital

Taddeus is the manager of the Grand Hotel Excelsior. The Summer season begins in May and since then many odd persons frequent the hotel. There is Ilde Vivaldi, in love with Taddeus and the boxer Pericle Coccia who has an important match and falls in love with Maria. There is the Mago di Segrate trying to win world fame by levitating thirty meters high. And there is the waiter Egisto whose daughter is in a Swiss College believing her father is a man of importance.

Cast

Enrico MontesanoEgisto Costanzi
Carlo VerdonePericle Coccia
Diego AbatantuonoIl mago di Segrate
Eleonora GiorgiIlde Vivaldi
Aldina MartanoFatima
Gerry BrunoStaff manager

