Explore the rich, fascinating culture and history of magic through this six-part series, which takes you inside an alluring and enchanting world. It's all here, from the mechanical automata of Robert-Houdin to the elaborate illusions of Penn and Teller, from the death-defying escapes of Houdini to the bizarre and tragic feats of the sideshow performers. Come backstage and see what's behind the curtain.