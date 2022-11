Not Available

Sing and play along to a collection of over forty popular nursery rhymes. Includes all the words and actions on-screen. For children up to 7 years old. Rhymes included are: Humpty Dumpty, Pop Goes the Weasel, The Grand Old Duke of York, If You're Happy and You Know It, Little Miss Muffet, Orange and Lemons, The Farmers in the Dell, Jack & Jill, Ring 'O' Roses, Heads Shoulders Knees & Toes, Pat-a-Cake, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and many more.