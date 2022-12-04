Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music

Not Available

For almost a century, the Grand Ole Opry has celebrated the past, present and future of country music, showcasing a mix of country legends and the contemporary chart-toppers who have followed in their footsteps. In that same spirit, this anniversary special brings together artists from across generations who share a passion and reverence for the Opry. With country music stars not only performing their biggest hits but also covering classics from some of the Opry’s most famous members, it will be an unforgettable night of music. English