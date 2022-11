Not Available

America's most beloved country music showcase, the Grand Ole Opry, celebrated its 80th anniversary in style by heading to the nation's grandest performance venue: New York's Carnegie Hall. Featured artists in this 2005 recording include Opry members Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Jimmy Dickens, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Alison Krauss and Union Station, Ricky Skaggs, Brad Paisley, Bill Anderson, Martina McBride and Alan Jackson.