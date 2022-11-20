Grand Prix: The Golden Years

Not Available

The late 60's, 70's and early 80's were regarded by many as the most exciting and historically significant period in the history of modern Grand Prix racing. It was a time when sport saw major investment from significant motor manufacturers. A time when technology leapt forward with Turbo charged engines, six wheel cars, advanced braking/handling packages and the very best of early aerodynamic styling. Today's legends were in full flight. Drivers such as Graham Hill, Jackie Stewart, James Hunt and Niki Lauda were carving themselves a place in motor racing history. This specially presented DVD video covers this very special time helping you to enjoy an relive those classic Grand Prix moments.