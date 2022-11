Not Available

Twisting and turning through the dunes, Zandvoort’s unique setting, undulating profile and friendly atmosphere made it a firm favorite with many of the stars who raced there when it was the home of the Dutch Grand Prix. This stunningly comprehensive documentary charts the history of Zandvoort from the very first street race held before the Second World War, to the building of the track in the years following the German occupation, right up until the present day.