Grand Street

Not Available

Camilla Reilly’s elegant life has come undone. Once a fast-track film executive living in a luxurious SoHo loft, she finds herself unemployed, broke, single and suddenly homeless. Just as her cool, steely façade gives way to quiet desperation, she meets Amory, a brash young writer whose deeply personal screenplay she rejected a year earlier. Though Camilla doesn’t remember him, “Amo” has never forgotten. Over of the course of the next 24 hours, the two share a sleepless journey through the teeming streets and shadowy scenes of late night Manhattan. From downtown demimonde to uptown refinement, they edge closer to discovering their secret connection, until, ultimately, their whirlwind love story takes a fateful turn.