Not Available

For the first time in history Daring! brings a legendary game to life! Backdoor beauties, sweltering rooftops, skanky junkyards shot in the shimmering heat of the valley. Yuri has to face 5 challenging missions involving 5 nasty hot gals . . . nothing is impossible in the world of GTA, nice cars, fancy places and only one rule - "breaking" bones." Experience this fantastic opportunity to see a video game come to life!