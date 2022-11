Not Available

Grande Hotel, Beira, Mozambique. In one of the grandest hotels in the world, born of and to luxury, today you enter 'at own risk'. More than 2500 people live there without water or electricity. They have taken possession of the building and manipulated not only the stones but also the dreams. A journey through present and past of a city in a city; a story about colonial megalomania, revolutionary vanity and feeling at home.