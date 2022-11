Not Available

A young woman sitting on a bench in the public park is annoyed by an old man sitting next to her and paying her persistent attention. Resenting this ridiculous flirtation, the young lady rises to leave, but the old man tries to stop her, so she pushes him down and is soon seen seeking more peaceful quarters. The old flirt, disgusted, starts reading his paper, when his attention is attracted by an advertisement of some wonderful pills. (Moving Picture World)