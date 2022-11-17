Not Available

Prin was born in Jarai community in Vietnam's Central Highlands. She is six years old. In North Myanmar, teen years old Myu Lat Awng lives in a camp for Internally Displaced Persons because of border war. 14 years old Phout lives in kingdom of the million elephants. Deaf and mute, she has a whole different perception of life. 17 years old homeless Pagna dreams of studies and travels. Thookoloa is 21. Without any Thai identity papers, she left her mountains to find work in Bangkok. 34 years old Juliet lives happily with her husband and her four children in the Philippines. A grown-up orphan in Cebu’s trash dump site, she did everything to make her dreams become a reality. She is currently a primary school teacher. All these destinies tie, meet and assemble like pieces of one giant puzzle for one big adventure : Grandir (Growing up)