Grandir (O Happy Days!)

In 2002, on the occasion of her brother’s wedding, Dominique Cabrera begun to shoot the gathering, and decided to continue over 10 years, time imprinting its marks on her family and "becoming the film" as she expresses it. Halfway between Agnès Varda and Alain Cavalier, Dominique Cabrera delivers a sensitive film both intimate and universal: "Ten years ago, my brother Bernard got married for the second time. We all went to the wedding in Boston, where he lives. It felt as if we were four little children again with our mom and dad. I had brought along a small camera, which I began to use to film our family. I've continued to this day..."