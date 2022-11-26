Grandma Baba and Little Boris

Not Available

Tradition, mystical revelation, the passing on of family secrets--all that is lost in translation. In this magical fairytale Grandma Baba struggles with the impossibility of telling what needs to be told. How can she pass on the traditions and stories of the Old Country to Little Boris, especially when Old Bandy Legs, a mercurial old magician, is vying to tell his stories? A humorous and whimsical tale made with puzzle pieces that never exactly fit together. Includes a stunning performance by Buffalo, NY as Mother Russia.