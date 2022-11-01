Grandma Gangsters

Not Available

Three elderly widows -- Jeong-ja (Nah Moon-hee), Yeong-heui (Kim Soo-mi) and Sin-ja (Kim Hye-ok) -- have worked hard for the past eight years to save 8.37 million won -- the exact cost of three VIP tour packages to Hawaii. They proudly head to the bank to wire the money, only to lose it to bank robbers. When the bank states that it reimburse the money, the trio seeks a bank robber Jun-seok (Im Chang-jeong) to master banditry. Will the grandmas, geared up with a real pistol and floral print masks, be able to make it to Hawaii?