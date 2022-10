Not Available

At the tender age of 70 years, Sigrídur Níelsdóttir starts to publish her music – directly from her living room. This modern Icelandic fairy tale is one of the most beautiful stories to be told about music. In seven years, Grandma Lo-Fi recorded 59 records and wrote more than 600 songs. The creative senior is a cult figure of the Icelandic music scene and thus it seems obvious to go through Grandma Lo-Fi’s life accompanied by artists such as Múm, Sin Fang and Mr Silla.