Grandma's Alilang

An homage to her grandmother, the director Zhang Yan shares with us the touching story of how her grandmother, an ethnic Chosun (Korean) minority in China, met and married her grandfather more than 50 years ago, in the grandmother's own words. The grandmother tells us about the traditional customs on the first night of the wedding, along with her hopes and expectations of that era as she reflects on how her life turned out. Mixing with realistic and surreal language, this film depicts the concept and feelings of love from an old woman's aspect through her life and memories.