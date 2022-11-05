Grandma's Pet

1932

After reading the story of Little Red Riding Hood to three kittens in a cradle, Oswald the Rabbit goes to sleep thinking about the girl heroine. In his dream, he sees the girl pass by and decides to pick a couple of flowers for her. But the stems are impossibly long, and no matter how much he pulls, they just get longer and longer. Meanwhile, a wolf, craving the girl's basket of goodies, pulls the wool off a nearby sheep and disguises himself in it. As a bogus sheep, he asks questions of the girl. She reveals she is going to grandma's house. Soon, the wolf is at grandma's door. The old woman is so frightened, she swallows her harmonica. The wolf stores her in the icebox, promising to eat her later. By the time the girl arrives, the wolf has disguised himself as the old woman. Oswald eventually comes to the rescue. But the wolf finds a magic wand inside the basket of goodies and uses it to put Oswald on top of a construction site.