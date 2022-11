Not Available

Hsiao Hui, a lady over 60 years old, always rides an old scooter. Although two-stroke scooters will be forbidden soon, Hsiao-Hui has got used to hers and refuses to replace it. Today, she needs to deal with lots of things, including attending a mediation committee since she had a scooter accident previously. However, she is requested to look after her granddaughter all of a sudden, and thus their adventure on the old scooter begins…