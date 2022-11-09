Grandpa Is Good, But... Won't Say Where He's Hidden the Money

Not Available

Stepan Ivanovich - a veteran of the party, being in the responsible post of commissar of finance, decided to make a gift to the future generation, for which he hid two pounds of gold. An enterprising typist who helps in writing memoirs, having learned about the hidden treasure, is trying to “help” his grandfather suffering from sclerosis, to remember where he hid it, bringing into the matter her husband and the first psychic they could find. But the old man remembers everything ... except the place where he buried the treasure.