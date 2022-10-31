Grandpa's Reading Glass

Not Available

A very clever and interesting picture. A family group composed of grandpa, mamma and several children are seen about a library table. One of the little girls takes a large reading glass, and with the other children looks at various objects about the room. As each object is inspected, it appears on the screen in enlarged form, just as it might look when viewed through a large magnifying glass. Among the objects thus shown are: 1. Little girl playing with kitten; 2. Monkey eating banana; 3. Parrot; 4. Baby's face; 5. Page from comic paper; 6. Mamma's face; 7. Mamma's eye.