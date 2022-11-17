Not Available

Granny Poetry Club

  • Documentary

Indieplug

The grannies from Chilgok memorized the multiplication table in Japanese and lived their entire lives illiterate in Korean. This was because in 1937, the Japanese Governor-General of Korea banned the usage and education of the Korean language in all schools. These grannies from Chilgok had given everything for their children's education despite the backbreaking burden and workload. Then one day a Korean school opened in their village and sparked a fire in their hearts. As they learned the Korean alphabet, they became literary ladies who see poetry in everything in the world. "Poems here. Poems there. Poems are all over the place."

