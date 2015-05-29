2015

Granny's House

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 29th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

Marion Rogers (Granny), an elderly lady in the small town of Haley, reluctantly accepts the mysterious Rebecca Torrance as her live-in caregiver, but eventually the two form a strong friendship. Rebecca soon sells Granny on the idea of turning the house into a guest house for travelers looking for free accommodations., which, in turn, leads to revealing Rebecca's dark and fatal secret. A strange love triangle forms when Rebecca and Ted, a guest at the house, fall in love. This leads to a violent confrontation that will forever change the lives of all the residents AT GRANNY'S HOUSE. A typical Midwest house. A sweet little old lady. When a caretaker moves in to help out, Granny's House becomes a macabre place of death - and love.

Cast

Bill Oberst Jr.Boarstag
Rachel AligRebecca Torrance
Laura LeeLinda Steiner
Charles A. BairdTelemarketer (voice)

Images