When his next door neighbor, Granny Samurai, defends Sam against the school bully Boris, Sam is first relieved, then alarmed and then highly panicked as she drags him headfirst into an adventure wilder than any book he has ever read. For the Monkey King is sniffing around Sam’s house, looking for a secret weapon to help him in his fight against the human race and soon the school bully will be the smallest problem Sam can possibly imagine.