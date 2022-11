Not Available

Few riders in professional motocross have elevated themselves to the level achieved by South Africa's Grant Langston. Just off his 18th birthday, the teen speedster from Durban won the first of many motocross titles on his way to clinching the 2000 F.I.M. 125cc World Championship aboard a Factory KTM. With all this experience, Grant decided to share his vast knowledge with you in this one-of-a-kind production.