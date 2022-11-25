Granular Synthesis: Modell 5

Not Available

MODELL 5 is a performance or installation in which the face of Japanese performer Akemi Takeya is subject to drastic time-based interventions that create in essence a cyborg-like hybrid, between human and machine. A roller coaster dramaturgy following the "life" of the four clones on screens. Using a technique derived from the principals of the sound design technique called "granular synthesis" but applied to the rather fat grains of single video frames (visual content and sound), Granular-Synthesis manages to evoke from a few expressions on the face of the performer Akemi Takeya, a frenzied exploration of the alter ego within touching distance.