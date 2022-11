Not Available

In the 1996 work entitled »Sweetheart« one sees a close-up of the head of the performer Akemi Takeya. The slow movements of her head and her mimed expressions are the result of resynthesizing the smallest of sound and image units. The intense show of emotion depicted here is produced synthetically, and yet it triggers real emotions in the viewer. »Sweetheart« lasts 15 minutes and was produced for a short film program of the Austrian TV network ORF.