2008

Grapes

  • Comedy

November 10th, 2008

TV Nova

This unofficial Czech remake of Alexander Payne's blockbuster seriocomedy Sideways (2004) concerns Jirka and Honza, two friends who check in as complete opposites on every level; Honza is a polished urbanite, Jirka a nickel-and-dime crook with a flair for wooing women. The men's friendship is characterized by an unending series of wild schemes and escapades. When Honza learns of his grandfather's impending death, it brings him face-to-face with his own mortality and encourages him to fulfill his long-held dream, while he still has the opportunity: to embark on a dream vacation to the vineyards of Morovia, with buddy Jirka in tow.

Cast

Lukáš LangmajerJirka
Lubomír Lipskýděda Adámek
Tereza VoříškováKlárka
Václav PostráneckýMichalica
Marian RodenMarian Roden
Miroslav TáborskýKozderka

