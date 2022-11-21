Graphic DP 1

Not Available

Buttman Magazine presents a collection of perhaps porn's most ubiquitous and cheerful pervert's favorite airtight orgies in Steve Holmes' Graphic D.P.! Eleven scenes of multi-continental mayhem featuring Sandra Romain, Jasmine Byrne, Isabel Ice, Jada Fire, Marie Luv and fourteen other shameless sluts who need their front and rear holes stuffed simultaneously to get off! Special guest-studs providing the necessary yards of dick include Manuel Ferrara, Michael Stefano, Eric Everhard and Toni Ribas!