Not Available

Steve Holmes has proven himself to be a nasty cocksman capable of bringing the raunchiest behavior out of the sluts he plays with. One of his filthy passions is double-penetration, wherein a shamelessly hedonistic whore gets her pussy and ass simultaneously screwed. Steve's new Graphic DP 2 collects an even dozen of his very best such scenes and shows that his expertise is both sexual and technical - capturing this acrobatic feat well requires casting the hardiest, horniest girls with the most reliable woodsmen; arranging all the cocks and holes in tricky positions; then skillfully shooting among all the flailing limbs so the footage looks as graphic as the act. Eight of these mini-orgies include Steve's signature DP position, in which the tramp is lifted and carried bodily as the hard-ons saw away at her slots with the camera hovering beneath and around the lust-addled cock absorber.