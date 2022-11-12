Not Available

Grasp the Nettle follows the exploits of a ragtag band of land rights activists in London as they struggle against corporations, government, police - and themselves - in their efforts to create alternative communities outside the framework of consumer society. When an eco-village pops up on a piece of disused land in West London , film-maker Dean Puckett (The Crisis of Civilization) gives up everything - his flat, job and normal life - to live among its eclectic inhabitants in an effort to understand what makes them tick.