Montreal actor/comedian Mike Paterson’s health is no joke. The normally high-energy comic is desperate to overcome his debilitating sciatica back pain that conventional medicine hasn't been able to remedy. Mike obtains a legal medical marijuana prescription for his chronic pain and embarks upon an unconventional marijuana and hemp-infused diet that he supplements with exercise, vegetarian eating, no booze and sheer determination - all in an attempt to turn his health around and lose 50 lbs. in the four months before his destination wedding in Mexico. As part of his adventure, Mike hits the road to pot meccas California and Colorado to immerse himself in their blossoming ‘edibles' scenes and learn from local chefs, dispensary owners, advocates and fellow patients how cannabis edibles work. Medicine never tasted so good. *** TAKEN FROM ITUNES PAGE (https://itunes.apple.com/ca/tv-season/grass-fed/id1060185232)