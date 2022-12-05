Grassmen - Sustain The Flame

Not Available

'Sustain the flame', the second DVD in a two-part series follows Luke Furse (Farmer's Weekly Contractor of the Year Finalist), his son Lloyd and the rest of the contracting team during the busy Autumn harvest season. The sequel to Grassmen's 'Keep er lit' DVD, focuses on corn cutting and maize harvesting Devon style. The multicoloured fleet of machinery ensures there's something for everyone and the final verdict is delivered on the four tractor performance test, featuring a John Deere, Landini, Fendt and Case. Watch the Furse team 'Sustain the flame' through the challenging Autumn harvert.