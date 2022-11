Not Available

The final of five farewell concerts by the 4 remaining members of the Grateful Dead performed on July 5, 2015 in Chicago, IL. SET 1: China Cat Sunflower, I Know You Rider, Estimated Prophet, Built to Last, Samson and Delilah, Mountains of the Moon, and Throwing Stones. SET 2: Trucking', Cassidy, Althea, Terrapin Station, Drums-Space, Unbroken Chain, Days Between, and Not Fade Away. ENCORE: Touch of Grey, and Attics of My Life.